This property at the corner of Swoope Street and Teutonic Avenue in Brisbin Borough that once contained a single family residence is now a vacant lot that has been cleared to allow windmill blades and towers to clear the corner when delivery comes through the region starting on Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that windmill superloads will move through Clearfield County on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26 and 27.

Next week’s transport will feature four different loads each day. These are the first of multiple windmill blades and tower parts being transported from the Port of Erie to a location near Tyrone in Blair County.

