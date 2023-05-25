PHILIPSBURG — Front Street is getting another new business, as cousins Heather Smith and Amber Kukla are set to open their new store — the Willow Lane Boutique — this weekend.
The boutique is set to feature a display of merchandise ranging from children and adult clothing, a personal wellness display and a wide variety of toys.
“We’re really excited to be moving in here,” Smith explained. “These past few days have been really hectic; we’ve been trying to get the store all set up for opening, and it’s been a lot.”
She continued, “We’re pretty nervous too, opening this new business here and all, but hopefully the soft opening goes well, and we can bring a great business here to Philipsburg.”
The two business partners are locals to the Philipsburg area, with the two having their familial roots planted in the area as well.
“The idea for this business has been floating around for a while now, and we’re really happy to be able to bring it to life,” Kukla said.
“We had looked all around the area to find a good spot to open our doors, and we actually had our eyes on this spot since the beginning,” she continued. “The space was just too big. Eventually though, the owner of the building contacted us and offered us a deal we couldn’t refuse, and we started the move-in process.”
While the boutique only takes up half of the space in their acquired building, moving forward, the two have plans to expand.
“Once we get our feet on the ground, we’re looking to be able to utilize all of this space that we have,” Smith said. “We want to bring in some more vendors, and open up our clientele a bit.”
The boutique is already offering merchandise from two vendors already, and is eager to get into contact with more.
Willow Tree Boutique is located on 119 N Front St., and will be holding a soft opening during the PRC Wine Walk and Brew HaHa tonight. Its grand opening will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.