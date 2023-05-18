PHILIPSBURG — Fans of disc golf in Philipsburg will be rejoicing as the construction and installation of the new Wilderness City Disc Golf Course has been completed.
The nine-hole course has been in the works since early 2022, under the supervision of Pastor Ted Seibert of First Baptist Church of Philipsburg, is located on Project 70 grounds in Rush Township.
Wilderness City DGC allowed disc golfers to officially begin play on May 11, and since then the course has been busy. It has garnered great reviews on UDisc as well, the most common disc golf scoring and course-tracking app.
With a 4.1 rating out of five stars, several disc golfers on the app have dubbed it a “solid course,” and “great for its size.”
Dylan Zink, an avid local disc golfer, offered a more analytical view of the course.
“After playing through this course twice, I believe this course has some very high qualities that we look for in a course in this sport,” Zink said. “With a good mix of short to medium-length holes and wooded holes, this course is perfect for beginners and professionals alike.”
The course has potential to be a great asset to the community, as the next closest disc golf courses are both over 30 minutes away in Curwensville and State College.
“Wilderness City combines the difficult, wooded aspect of Harvest Fields with the playability and ease of the beginner-friendly course, Circleville Park (both disc golf courses in State College),” Zink explained. “It’s definitely worth going and checking out.”
Given that the course continues to gather good reviews, there’s potential that the course could be upgraded to 18 holes as well.
The course is open from dawn until dusk, seven days a week, and directions to the course can be found on the UDisc app.