CHERRY TREE — A Clearfield County man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Sunday.
According to Indiana-based state police, troopers responded to the 300 block of Front Street in Cherry Tree Borough at 8 p.m. on Sunday. A motorcycle was traveling south when the operator lost control and left the right side of the roadway, traveled 300 feet in the grass before striking a utility pole.
The driver, identified by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman was William Roland Jr., 39, of Westover, was ejected from the motorcycle about 20 feet after striking the pole. Overman said Roland suffered blunt force trauma to his chest. Roland was pronounced dead on scene, and his death was ruled accidental.