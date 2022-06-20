WESTOVER — A Westover musician has collaborated with a Tyrone songwriter on a song about an appreciation for hot wings.
Denny Pompa of Westover, a radio personality at Tyrone-based WTRN radio, worked with song and jingle writer Bill Dann to develop a song about Dann’s love of wings.
The two had worked together previously on a song for St. Patrick’s Day — “If Rivers Were Made of Guinness Stout” — which Pompa defined as a “fun pub song” which received attention on social media and radio play. It is also being recorded by some Irish bands.
Dann said he is a hot wing aficionado and is very fond of the wings from Mac’s Market, Tyrone, which provided the inspiration for the song.
“I am a huge fan of hot wings. Recently, I heard the Johnny Cash classic ‘Ring of Fire’ on the radio, and the title, ‘Wings of Fire’ immediately popped into my head. I knew I had to write lyrics for it. I knew Denny was a talented voiceover artist as well as musician, and was confident that he could do the song in the style of Johnny Cash. He certainly didn’t disappoint me!”
Pompa said, “Bill contacted me a few months ago and said he had some lyrics that needed music. When I read the title and the lyrics , I could immediately hear the song in my head –a Johnny Cash style vocal and guitar rhythm. Bill encouraged me to let my creativity flow, which opened up lots of possibilities for voice drops and sound effects. It was pure fun,” Pompa said.
Dann said he believes people will enjoy the song.
“I enjoy writing songs that add a bit of levity for these rough times. The song is so much fun — due in large part to Denny’s dialect, well timed sound effects and authentic delivery.”
Pompa said the song is available on his Soundcloud.com page, https://soundcloud.com/voiceoversbydenny/wings-of-fire-extra-hot-spicy-mix. He said they are currently working on a video that will be available on YouTube. Once the video is finished, the two plan to share the link on their social media pages.
Dann said he is not surprised at the song’s popularity.
“I am not totally surprised, given the number of die-hard hot wing lovers out there,” Dann said.
Pompa and Dann share a common friend in musician Jack Servello.
“I know Bill through social media. He’s friends with another local musician friend of mine named Jack Servello. Jack and Bill have written several songs together. Bill is also an area radio veteran, although we never worked together,” Pompa said.
Dann said, “Oddly, Denny and I have never met in person, although we have both worked in radio for many years.”
Pompa said he has been involved in radio for more than 40 years. At WTRN, he does a nightly show from 6 p.m. to midnight, as well as a Sunday afternoon show.
Dann said he is a native of Bellefonte He has a song and jingle writing business with Servello, called “Write You a Song.”