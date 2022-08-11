BALD EAGLE — A West Decatur man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.
Shawn Martin, 46, was traveling north on state Route 350 northbound on Tyrone Pike near Stahl Lane in Taylor Township between the communities of Bald Eagle and Sandy Ridge when the crash occurred.
According to Rockview-based state police, Martin’s motorcycle left the roadway and crashed. Martin was pronounced dead on scene by Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers.
Sayers said an autopsy determined that Martin died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the manner of death as accidental.