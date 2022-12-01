WEST DECATUR — A West Decatur man was placed in Clearfield County Jail Thursday morning after he allegedly beat his elderly disabled father.
According to Clearfield-based state police, Robert Straw, 60, arrived at his Morgan Run Road residence in Boggs Township shortly after midnight on Thursday intoxicated, and was told that his 86-year-old father had to use the restroom.
The elderly man is disabled and unable to care for himself, police said.
Straw told police he “snapped” and began striking the elderly man. The victim sustained physical injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona Trauma center for treatment.
Straw was transported to CCJ to await arraignment in front of District Judge David S. Meholick. Meholick set Straw’s bail at $25,000 monetary. Straw remained incarcerated as of Thursday because he could not post bail.
Court records show that Straw is being charged with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, both misdemeanors of the second degree; strikes/shoves/kicks or attempt/threaten care-dependent person, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 7.