MORRISDALE — Families at West Branch Area School District may notice some technological changes this upcoming school year.
The district, which saw high costs associated with laptop damage over the last few years, will offer a Student Laptop Protection Plan. Many school districts are creating protection plans as well, according to Technology Coordinator Branden Evans.
There are various options for families. The highest plan is almost $100. Families can also elect to decline coverage. There are additional technology incentives for the higher tiered plans.
To replace a laptop, the district pays between $300 and $400, according to Evans. However, the maximum a family can be charged for the damaged device is $150 unless there is a related discipline issue.
Over a four year period for individuals, Evans estimated 50% of devices are damaged. Evans noted that if 200 students opted for the lowest priced plan, which costs $40, the district would make $8,000. This would help the district avoid a deficit due to device damages.
The district is also rolling out a new parent communication app. “There’s not much in terms of communication that this app doesn’t have to offer to our district,” Evans said.
Teachers and coaches can communicate with families through the app. Mass communications will also go out via the app, offering a sort of one stop platform for communication. The app also offers lunch balances and other modules such as permission slips.