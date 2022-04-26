MORRISDALE — Students and staff at West Branch Area School District recently participated in a mock marathon in support of the district’s athletic director, who is running in the upcoming Pittsburgh Marathon.
Covering 26.2 miles, the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon takes place this Sunday. David Williamson chose the West Branch Area Community Education Foundation as a contributing charity.
Students and staff raised over $650 during the mock marathon last week. During the mock marathon, each grade was assigned a set number of laps to walk. First grade even wore bib numbers for the event.
“Every grade level participated, and I would say that every grade level enjoyed themselves,” Elementary Principal Brandy O’Hare told the school board at a recent meeting.
Various staff members at the meeting reported their laps, such as Special Education Director Angela Lucas who walked around 10 miles.
The marathon runner himself also participated in the mock marathon. At the board meeting, he noted he began running years ago by tackling a half marathon and finished in the top 200 out of around 13,000. During his training, the arrival of the coronavirus created an obstacle that Williamson had to push through.
With thousands of people lending their voices, the atmosphere during a marathon is electric. Williamson has witnessed this energy at a previous race.
Williamson thanked the students and staff for all their support at the board meeting.
“I’m just the guy that’s running down the road sometimes, so it’s not about me,” he said.
The education foundation is not an official charity of the marathon’s Run For A Reason Charity Program. To be an official charity, participation as a contributing charity is required for at least one year. Official charities must also have 25 runners, 10 volunteers and raise $10,000, according to information on the marathon’s website.
Members of the public can donate to the education foundation by going to https://www.westbranch.org/education-foundation/ and scrolling to the bottom of the page.