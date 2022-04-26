MORRISDALE — Kasi Martin, who has been employed at West Branch Area School District for nearly 14 years, is stepping out of her roles as assistant to the superintendent, secretary to the board of education and Pennsylvania Information Management System coordinator.
Martin was recently hired as an accounting specialist at Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. The position, she said, better fits her skillset.
A graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola, Martin knows people in both districts. Although the decision was difficult to make, she said it’s like going from one family to another. Her resignation at West Branch takes effect April 29.
“It has been a pleasure to spend the past nine years with Kasi as assistant in my office,” Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said at the recent board meeting. “She has allowed me to be me and do my vision of leadership exactly as I wanted to do when I arrived here. She’s a team player, and the girl can multitask like nobody I’ve ever met.”
Dutrow wished Martin the best on her new journey. “I’m so very pleased for her promotion and her opportunity to go and grow herself professionally. She has the skills necessary to be what she wants to be going forward. She’ll be greatly missed, and she served the district well.”
A change to the Act 93 non-professional/non-supervisory contract, which governs the rate for pay for Martin’s position, met with some opposition. Board members Melvin Smeal and Jessica Maines opposed the change that would raise the rate to $40K a year, which is a few thousands increase.
The money going into the increase could be better used by the district, according to Maines. “There’s also a lot of pockets in the staffing that we could be hiring other people that would really be helpful to children in the school district,” she said.
The board also approved a variety of other personnel changes. It approved John Diebel as permanent part-time custodian and various individuals for the 2022 summer program. It also approved Mary Hudish to drive for Long Motor bus and accepted the resignation of Terry Smeal, junior high head girls basketball coach, effective April 12.