MORRISDALE — Superintendent Michelle Dutrow announced her retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2022 at a recent West Branch Area School District board meeting.
When her last day arrives, Dutrow will have been with the district for almost 10 years. Dutrow has been in the public education sector for 35 years.
Under Dutrow’s leadership, the district saw “tremendous success,” according to President Chad Diviney. He referenced the $400,000 average surplus budget over the past nine years, secured grants, athletic field house project, improvements to Pennsylvania System of School Assessment English, math and science scores prior to the pandemic, and more.
“Well this is only a sampling of your accomplishments as a superintendent, it speaks volumes to your vision and leadership,” Diviney said. “Your vision, persistence, perseverance and… general care for employees and students, while not always popular by all, produced results and gained their trust.
“During the past two school years, our country, state (and) community has endured one of the most divisive challenges over a generation. COVID-19 and the government’s response to this pandemic had a profound impact on education. Throughout it all, you remained the district’s constant.”
Diviney and other board members thanked Dutrow for her service and accepted her resignation. Dutrow told the board it took time to come to terms with her retirement.
“It took me quite a while to settle myself into the fact that I indeed was going to take this step in my life,” Dutrow stated. “I just cannot begin to thank West Branch Area School District Board of Directors, faculty, staff, parents and community at large… You allowed me to lead the way I was meant to lead, gave me support, and gave me the opportunity to enact change.”
One of the most unique elements working in the district was the functionality and spirit of the board, Dutrow noted.
“While you might not always agree on everything on any given evening that we come to the table, you do have the collective best interests of the students in this community at heart,” Dutrow said. “It makes it so much easier to lead and to work in the world of public education when you have that type of Board of Directors.”
Dutrow still has many tasks she hopes to accomplish prior to leaving. The district is currently exploring the possibility of a large-scale building project at the Elementary School. The board recently approved EI Associates as the architectural firm for the Elementary Facility Study at a rate of $7,500.
Dutrow intends to leave the district poised for success.
“I have lots that I want to get done in five months time,” Dutrow said. “I’ve told the administrative team they need to eat their wheaties, take their vitamins and get lots of sleep because I’m going to move them for five months so that I can leave the school district in the very best position possible.”
Dutrow plans to remain involved with local school districts with consulting work. “But I’m looking to turn my time and attention to my family,” she stated. “They’ve waited patiently for me for a very long time, and so it’s their turn.”