MICHELLE DUTROW
Buy Now

DUTROW

 Mikayla Heiss

MORRISDALE — Superintendent Michelle Dutrow announced her retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2022 at a recent West Branch Area School District board meeting.

When her last day arrives, Dutrow will have been with the district for almost 10 years. Dutrow has been in the public education sector for 35 years.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos