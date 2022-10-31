MORRISDALE — Making superheroes and planning out a miniature golf course is all part of the work for students in the West Branch gifted program.
Teacher Tina Bickel introduced students at the recent school board meeting. Jude Porter, fifth grade, Aubree Good, eighth grade, and Finley O’Hare, sixth grade, spoke about their work.
“Part of the dynamics are pretty cool in the fact that it’s multi-grade levels that I get to work with in the same room,” said Bickel.
Bickel noted that students’ goals are individualized based on their strengths. The projects are a mix of independent and group work.
O’Hare and Good are working on a collaborative Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics project. The two make a good pair, with O’Hare gifted more on the math side and Good on the English Language Arts side.
“They are essentially designing and implementing their own miniature golf course, nine holes,” Bickel said. “They will be doing part of a business plan for that.”
Good noted that the golf course theme is Disney related. They will work on a slogan and pitch, she noted.
O’Hare noted each hole has to be a geometrical shape with at least one curve or obstacle.
Porter is designing his own superhero using a 3-D pen and tinfoil.
The 3-D pen “is one of our pretty cool STEAM items that we have to use here in the district,” Bickel noted. “It uses plastic 3-D filaments.”
Other upcoming gifted projects include a gingerbread house design competition, judged by teachers, virtual tours of landmarks around the world using virtual reality headsets and children’s books written in foreign languages. The books will be presented to elementary classrooms at a later time.
Dutrow complimented Bickel’s work regarding the gifted program. “She knew we were looking at doing something different with the gifted program, and she said, ‘I think I can be helpful here.’ She has knocked it out of the ballpark,” Dutrow stated. “We could not be any more thrilled with her efforts… She’s providing our students with an absolutely innovative, progressive educational opportunity.”