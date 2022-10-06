MORRISDALE — West Branch Teacher Rachel Steffan and students offered insights into a painting experience for Cen-Clear’s Head Start Program at a recent school board meeting.
Steffan brought in students to help paint nature-themed murals for Cen-Clear. The art incorporated nature and covered topics, such as the life cycle of the butterfly.
“I felt like it was a good opportunity to be able to experience service learning and be able to find a way that art is not just something that happens in the classroom,” Steffan said.
Children at Cen-Clear may gain an ant’s perspective walking through the halls with blown up art of plants and more.
“Hopefully (this will) give them a better understanding and respect for nature,” Steffan said.
West Branch Area School District also is hoping to soon make some moves in the musical arts. The board approved a transfer of $4,000 to the Assigned Music Fund and $4,000 to Assigned Athletic Fund from the General Fund Unassigned balance.
This transfer usually occurs every year, according to Business Manager Erick Johnston. These funds tend to be earmarked, in this case for band uniforms. These are costly. The current uniforms are over 14 years old.
“In the near future, we’re going to ask the board to use these funds for that purchase of these uniforms,” Johnston said.
In other financial business, the board approved a contract with Radius Physical Therapy LLC covering Sept. 6, 2022 through June 30, 2023. The district previously had a contract with another firm. However, due to personnel turnover, “they were not able to fulfill that contract,” Johnston said.
Services are provided as needed to students. This is not a service for athletes, officials clarified.
“The kids needed to have those services,” Johnston said. The rates are the same.