ALLPORT — West Branch Area Middle School Principal Kevin Hubler reported the school’s recent SOUPerbowl canned food drive event was a success — resulting in a donation of more than 2,700 food items.
The event was held in conjunction with the NFL Super Bowl in February. Although the school originally invited students to come speak to the school board on Monday night, due to weather, students were asked not to travel.
The donations were collected for the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program. “The kids across the board did a tremendous job,” Hubler said.
The school donated a total of 2,753 items. Fifth and sixth grade donated the most items, 1009 and 1280 respectively. Seventh grade donated 321 items and eighth grade, 143.
After the competition, administrators asked teachers to identify students that “went above and beyond, not necessarily just with their donations but also with how they communicated amongst their grade level, how they encouraged their classmates,” Hubler said.
Recognized fifth grade students were Gage Graham, Aven Timko, Addy Danko, Eddie Kyler, Kenzi McDowell, Jude Porter, Qwentyn Howsare, Kadey Parks, Madalyn Hubler Caden Mickney and Hutch Jones.
Sixth grade students include Natalie Michaels, Braden Edwards, Kahlan Chelton, Cam Henschel, Joe Chicola and Brennan Pase.
Seventh grade students were Ashley Causer and Ryen Cherry.
The recognized eighth grade students were Haylee Lutz, Brayden Williamson, Hadlee Ishler and Jaykob Sample.
Without identifying any students by name, Hubler said one female student spent $50 of her own money to purchase items. Two students brought in roughly 500 items each.
There was a tailgate party the Friday before the Super Bowl for the winning grade. Sixth grade brought in around 1,000 items on the final day, Hubler said.