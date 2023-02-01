MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area School Board approved various personnel changes at a recent meeting.
It accepted the resignation of Business Manager Erick Johnston, effective June 30. Johnston has taken a position at Curwensville Area School District. The board also approved the retirement of Brenda Hubler, middle school paraprofessional, effective June 30.
The board also approved:
- Dr. Kirsten Stiffler to provide interim school psychologist services as needed at a rate of $1,300 for full evaluation and $750 partial evaluation-test only, retroactive to Jan. 1
- Angie Lucas for preparation of multidisciplinary evaluation reports at a rate of $500 per report as needed, retroactive to Jan. 1
- Michael Nines as middle school math teacher, effective date pending release from current district
- Paula McGonigal as teacher for the after-school program, retroactive to Dec. 5, 2022
- John Maines for the third shift custodial role, effective Feb. 3
- Ashlee Wessel as Ski Club Advisor, effective Jan. 24
- Amanda Ward and Holly Royer as volunteers, with all paperwork having been received
- The high school library book order of $633.32 and the middle school library book order of $929.84
It accepted the resignation of Kevin Hubler, head football coach, effective Dec. 2, 2022. Michael Nines took the position, effective Jan. 24.
The board also offered the first readings of various policy changes. Many of the changes related to students experiencing homelessness, foster care or other educational instability, Superintendent Mark Mitchell noted.
Director Norman Parks Jr. was appointed as Central Intermediate Unit 10 representative for the year.
The board recognized Mary Beth Moslak, a finalist for teacher of the year.
“We didn’t find out the winner until this past December when we got to go to Hershey,” Moslak said. “It was probably the best professional highlight of my professional career. Probably the best thing that will ever happen to me as a teacher … It just made me realize that there are so many teachers across our state that are doing the same work, every single day, who aren’t getting recognition for it, and it’s a hard job.”