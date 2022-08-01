MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District board approved various personnel changes at its recent meeting.
The board approved hiring Ashlee McQuown as athletic trainer, effective July 26, and Ashlee Wessel, elementary reading specialist, effective with the start of the school year. Wessel will have a mentor, Ashley White, for the school year.
The state requires teachers new to the profession to have a mentor, according to Superintendent Michelle Dutrow. Wessel is new to teaching in Pennsylvania but has a couple years experience working at a different district. Elaina McClelland, a recent college graduate, will also have a mentor, Chris Mason, for the upcoming school year.
The board also accepted the resignations of Tammi Ebersole, elementary paraprofessional, effective July 16, and Jessica English, elementary reading paraprofessional, effective July 19.
Christine Sterlings was hired as personal care aide for the middle school during the upcoming school year; Corrina Gunter was assigned to the elementary school as a personal care aide for the school year.
Regarding athletics, Mollie Neidrick was approved as junior varsity volleyball coach, and Rebecca Lutchko resigned as assistant junior high girl’s basketball coach.
The board accepted A.M. Logging, L.L.C.’s wood chip bid of $59.50 per ton with a fuel surcharge when the cost of diesel is above $6.25 per gallon for the time period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025. This is a new company for the district.
Dutrow said her expectation is an individual will check the quality of the wood chips when they arrive.
“The reason that our biomass has worked so beautifully since we installed it and fired it up is because of the quality of the wood chips,” she said. “I just want to make sure that we’re getting good quality wood chips so that we don’t start to experience difficulties with that system.”
The district also reviewed its health and safety plan, which is a routine action. Dutrow noted a change is contact tracing is no longer required but an option the district may use.
At the end of this school year, many practices were not necessary. Some practices were left in places simply as it wasn’t a good time to change, according to Dutrow.
“Over the course of the summer, we’ve made some changes in terms of furniture arrangement and classrooms,” Dutrow said. “Moving into the school year, we’ll get the faculty and student body back in here, see what happens when we mix and mingle again in that large number, and then we will reevaluate if we have outbreaks of any significance in terms of our numbers.”
“Fingers crossed, we do not need to go backwards,” she said. “But we do have them in place and are prepared to do so if necessary.”