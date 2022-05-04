MORRISDALE — With unanticipated humidity buildup, the West Branch School District’s field house multi-purpose room required additional work.
The school board approved a change order to the price tag of $15,162. The money will go toward installing an exhaust system.
Conditions occurred over the winter that led to a build up of humidity in the room, particularly with the wrestling program in action. Athletic Director David Williamson said the condensation created a slippy surface, which led to some practices ending early.
Although there is a concern for mold growing under the mats, the building structure itself would likely not be harmed as the condensation occurs on the concrete surfaces during winter.
President Chad Diviney asked about the engineering design and standards.
“Why was the humidity not considered as part of the design?” he asked.
The engineer said they attempted to emulate the activity level. Due to a lack of insulation in the walls, there was more moisture than expected. Other potential solutions were discussed, but were unfeasible or more expensive. For the safety of the athletes, the change order was approved.
The board also approved removing approximately 10 trees and placing a 4-feet high chain link fence between the baseball field/cross country course and property line. There will be an opening in the fence so baseball players can go to the wooded area to retrieve any balls. The costs for this is not to exceed $20,000.
A soccer shed was approved for the soccer field located on property owned by Gethsemane United Methodist Church across the street. Installation of the shed is not to exceed a cost of $3,500 and was pending church approval.
The district is also hoping to remove two soccer dugouts and replace them with portable dugouts. It was waiting to hear back from the church about the dugouts.