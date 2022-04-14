MORRISDALE — Middle school students at West Branch Area School District celebrate National Donate Life Month with an assembly and a week-long organ donor drive, according to middle school teacher Joe Matson.
The school was awarded a $7,500 grant over three years to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation.
“As a middle school teacher applying for the grant, I believe students should be doing real things in school, not just filling out packets,” Matson stated. “This grant opportunity gave us a chance to do something worthwhile and address a glaring need. There are over 100,000 Americans currently waiting for a donor.”
Matson knows the importance of organ and tissue donations. His wife donated a liver for her sister many years ago. His late cousin, who was born with heart issues, was a recipient and a donor.
A planned assembly, set for April 22, aims to spread awareness of donating. Students, seventh through eleventh grade, and the community, as will be invited via the school’s Facebook page, will learn more about organ donation and explore common misconceptions.
“Many folks are afraid to be donors because they fear not being saved if an emergency responder sees the organ donor symbol on (their) driver’s license following an emergency in which (they were) injured,” Matson wrote in an email. “Our goal is to dispel those-kind of myths through education so that more folks can be saved.”
At the end of the assembly, all students will get a sample of free candy, Matson noted. Students will also be asked to pledge to be a donor when able to. Students who make the voluntary pledge may enter a prize raffle. The group can also assist anyone wanting to register to be a donor via the Donate Life America app.
The assembly takes place on National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, where people can raise awareness about donating and wear green and blue.
Students and eighth grade faculty can don a free t-shirt, designed through an in-house t-shirt design contest, on April 22, Matson noted. The top three submissions for the contest won gift cards ($100, $75, and $50).
Matson noted the group has been busy this school year. “Prior activities we’ve put together thus far this year include teaching lessons and scavenger hunt activities-in class, (and) setting up a booth at our high school wrestling and basketball games in conjunction with a PSU wrestling and basketball ticket raffle for any spectator that could produce proof that they were organ donors or who would be willing to register as one.”