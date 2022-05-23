MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area School Board approved the preliminary budget with tax increases at a recent meeting.
The proposed millage would be 106.15 mills, which is a 4.99 mills increase, for Clearfield County and 13.02 mills, an increase of 0.41 mills, for Clinton County.
The preliminary budgeted revenue was $20,034,930, with budgeted expenditures of $20,499,957, according to Business Manager Erick Johnston. There is a projected deficit of $465,027.
The school board needs to approve the final 2022-23 General Fund Budget for the real estate tax increase to take effect, Johnston noted.
“If an increase is deemed necessary by the school board, the increase will be made to curb the rising cost of charter school tuition and special education placement costs as well as attempting to balance contractual personnel cost increases,” Johnston stated in an email.