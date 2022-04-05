MORRISDALE — School districts, still under strain from supply chain issues, prepare for the worst with the scheduled end of nationwide child nutrition waivers that began in response to the pandemic.
Due in part to an anticipated rise in food costs and the end of the waivers that are set to expire June 30, West Branch Area School District anticipates around an $11,000 deficit in the cafeteria fund for the upcoming year.
The cafeteria fund balance at the beginning of the fiscal year was over $200,000, reported Business Manager Erick Johnston. This is an increase from the prior year.
“We expect another six digit increase again this year. The reason for those increases is because of the National School Lunch Program waiver that all school districts in the country have experienced the last two years,” Johnston said. “There is very little possibility that (program) will continue next year.”
The reimbursement revenue from the waivers impact totaled about $200,000, he stated. This is due to increased federal reimbursement rates during the waiver period and an uptick in participation since more students could get free meals. A la carte sales will slightly counterbalance the lost revenue.
Due to food scarcity and anticipated rises in transportation costs, the business office also expects food costs to increase by around 10 percent.
The end of the waivers will also impact menu flexibility, leading to students potentially seeing more whole-grain items, such as whole wheat pasta or brown rice, according to Food Service Director Tiffany English. The district is allowed about a 50 percent deviation from whole-grain. Serving pizza consumes this figure, English noted.
The return of certain requirements may remove some flexibility schools still need with continued supply chain issues. English noted one shortage that has been ongoing since November is tomato soup.
“We’re still experiencing product shortages. The industry expects that we will return to pre-pandemic level by 2024,” she said.
The district recently renewed its contract with The Nutrition Group who will continue serving as the food service management company for the upcoming school year.
Workforce scarcity recently led The Nutrition Group to raise the minimum hourly wage by $1.
“TNG, like the district, like many of our other vendors, are having difficulty filling some of those entry level positions,” Johnston said, “so we thought that was a prudent use of funds for them.”
Some a la carte price changes were also approved for the upcoming school year at the recent school board meeting. Some adult pricing will increase by more than five cents. A la carte prices for the children either will not increase or increase by five cents, excluding the bread bowl soup which will go up 20 cents.