MORRISDALE — With March dedicated as Music in Our Schools Month, the West Branch school board recognized music students and heard updates regarding the music department.
The pandemic impacted the music department the past couple years, according to music teacher Lance Jones. It has strived to offer students musical opportunities and move back towards normalcy.
“It’s been a weird two years, especially for a hands-on-lab environment like music or the arts,” Jones said. “Here at West Branch, it has all been about trying to provide our students with opportunities and experience, even in the face of us shutting down or those opportunities not being readily available.”
The board recognized two musicians at its meeting. Matt Eirich, sophomore, participated in Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 4 Chorus Festival as a tenor and both District 4 and Region 3 band festivals as a percussionist. Senior Maya Raab sang soprano at District 4 Chorus Festival.
Jones noted that this year, two students participated in region choir and three in region band. West Branch Area School District was the host for PMEA Region 3 Band Festival this year. Jones didn’t believe the district ever hosted a region festival before.
Board member Jeremiah Dobo, who is also Glendale School District’s band director, praised Jones for his work hosting the festival.
“Hosting a festival is a lot of responsibility. It’s a ton of work,” Dobo said. “It’s incredibly stressful, and he did a really good job. It was a really great experience, especially coming back from COVID.”
Jones also reported the district is doing something new — commissioning a piece of music. Students will get the chance to speak with the local composer sometime in April or May.
“In our first, knock on wood, open to the public concert that we’ve had since 2019, we get to open that concert with a world premier of a piece of music, and… kids can realize what it’s like to be a composer and musician,” Jones said.
The band concert will be on May 18; the chorus concert is set for May 11.
The school board approved for the marching band to go to Pittsburgh on May 21. The return of field trips is part of the push to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
“We’re going to start taking baby steps towards our big performance trips. Hopefully, we’ll get there and back to normal in the next couple years,” Jones said. “It’s been quite the journey, and I’m so proud again of not only our students but the support we get from our faculty, staff, administration, the board and our community.
“It’s been a very trying time, but a very rewarding time to be a member of the West Branch community,” he continued. “I just want to share our small victories because that’s how we’ll start climbing out of this.”