MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School Board heard more about potential policies for a drug dog.
According to potential policies, searches involving a dog would be authorized exclusively by principals and officers. The searches would be for lockers, vehicles and bags.
“Under no circumstances would a search take place physically on a student’s person,” Superintendent Michelle Dutrow noted.
President Chad Diviney inquired about a situation where the dog alerts in the hallway while not actively searching. However, the dog requires a command to work, making the situation unlikely to occur.
“The dog can pick up odors, but as far as allowing it to follow it to source if I’m standing in the hallway, it’s very likely not going to happen,” said handler Aaron Tiracorda.
The officer will keep custody of the dog at all times. While the dog is working, areas will be temporarily closed.
The search would occur by administrators taking note of the item along with adjacent ones. The principal would be present for the search, and the student would be invited to be present while it occurs.
If a student denies permission for a vehicle search, local law enforcement would likely be contacted.
“At that point, that’s their ball,” Solicitor David Consiglio said. “We’ve done, hopefully, what the point is, which is if there’s contraband, we can remove it from the premises.”
If the dog alerts during a search, the officer and administrator would remain on scene until law enforcement authorities are reached.
If the search yields no results, the student would return to class and their guardian(s) would be contacted to explain what happened.
For a general locker search, students would not be allowed in the hallway. “No students are allowed out of the classrooms while the dog works,” Dutrow said.
The district would need to include language regarding canine searches in the student handbooks to officially bring the dog to the district.
“If there’s no objections from the board, what we’d like to do next is Mr. Mitchell and I will work with attorney Consiglio to get it in its proper format with the plan of bringing it back to you in November for first reading and we will in December do a second reading,” said Dutrow. “We’ll hopefully be ready to go in January.”