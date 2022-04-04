MORRISDALE — West Branch School Board heard about the district’s borrowing capacity and finances as related to a potential large-scale project.
Increasing facility issues at West Branch Elementary School led the district to look into a large-scale building project. Understanding the maximum the district could borrow for the project would help guide conversations with an architect once one is selected, Melissa Hughes of PFM Financial Advisors LLC explained.
There are three tests for knowing if the district is ready to borrow, Hughes noted. The most important is that the district can spend 85 percent of the borrowed money within three years. According to state legislation, the Local Government Unit Debt Act, the school district may borrow up to 225 percent of its last three years’ average in revenues.
“They’re not saying that borrowing that amount of money is a good idea, but you can do it,” Hughes said.
Using this information, the legal borrowing capacity of the district would be about $40 million for the 2022-23 year. This calculation assumes the district has 2 percent revenue growth and pays off its debt as scheduled.
The district’s current debt includes a note from last year, two smaller leases from 2007 that will pay off after 2023, and the district’s share of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, according to Hughes.
“The good news here is all of your debt is really short, and that gives you a lot of capacity, meaning that as your debt pays off, you can redirect those dollars in your budget,” Hughes said.
When asked by Business Manager Erick Johnston, Hughes said that most districts have debt when taking on a larger project.
“You guys are actually positioned really well, because you have some debt. It’s really hard if you have no debt,” she said. “You have a very small amount of debt, and you have very short debt, which is kind of the ideal situation.”
Responding to a board member’s question, Hughes noted that PFM doesn’t recommend specific projects, but it will assist the district in determining if the project is reasonable.
She stated there would likely be concerns if the district presented a $40 million project. Previously, district officials threw out numbers closer to $20 million. However, the district will not know how much the project could cost until it brings in an architect.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow noted the next step is asking the board for approval to go out to bid for an architect. An architect would conduct a study that would take about nine to 12 months. PFM would likely return when numerical information is available.
Later in the meeting, President Chad Diviney asked the business manager to respond to concerns in a recent letter to the editor published in The Progress. The writer raised taxpayer concerns as the potential building project was brought up after Clearfield County Commissioners began the process to increase the county’s pre-determined tax assessment rate from 25 percent to 100 percent.
Johnston said the rebalancing of the predetermined tax rate will have no direct effect on taxpayers regarding the school district.
“It’s a little confusing, because a lot of people think that their real estate taxes should be a direct reflection of the market value of their home or property,” Johnston said. “It’s an indirect reflection because the real estate taxes for the school district are the assessed value times a predetermined ratio for Clearfield County.
“The commissioners are talking about going from 25 percent to 100 percent of the assessed value. That’s a rebalancing of the millage… If they rebalance it… then our millage is automatically divided by four,” the factor the rate is being raised by.
To see any change on the taxes regarding the district, a millage change would need to occur. However, even if a millage change occurred, the factor would still be divided by four when the rebalancing occurs. While raising taxes is one way to help in terms of finances, Hughes noted it’s not the only route the district could take.