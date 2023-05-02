ALLPORT — West Branch Area High School’s Enviro “Mentals” earned first place in the annual high school Envirothon held Tuesday at the Clearfield Driving Park. The event is sponsored annually by the Clearfield County Conservation District.
Teams from four high schools — Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois and West Branch — competed.
The winning team of Joey Kovalcin, Maycey Wooster, Madison Gray, Cheyenne Koppenhaver and Hayden Martin is coached by Dan Socash.
Socash said the team began preparing for the Envirothon after returning to school from Christmas vacation.
“I give each of teams’ members a category and they study for it,” he explained. West Branch’s teams are made up of students in grades 9 through 11.
The West Branch Area High School Shredders captured second place and the DuBois Area High School Free Ranged Chickens, third.
The winning team for the middle school competition is the West Branch Predators. The West Branch Parasites received second and the Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School Brook Trout obtained third.
Commissioner Dave Glass presented the awards to each of the winning teams.
Organizer Mark Lyons of the CCCD said there were less than three points separating the three teams.
“A lot of the high school teams were really close (in the amount of points earned). This is the closest competition we’ve seen yet,” he noted.
Teams competed in topics that included aquatics, soils, forestry, wildlife and environmental issue which this year was “adapting to the climate.” Teams use the knowledge they have learned in their respective high school classrooms to engage in activities and testing in various stations to earn their scores.
Lyons said the event which is normally held at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area was moved to the Clearfield Driving Park because of the expected inclement weather.
He said because there are a number of new participants this year, organizers wanted them to have a comfortable experience.
“We want them to want to come back next year,” he said.
He thanked the agencies who assisted with the competition. They are the state Fish and Boat Commission, the state Game Commission, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and CCCD staff.
The Enviro “Mentals” will compete at the state competition to be held Wednesday, May 24 at Camp Mount Luther near Mifflinburg.