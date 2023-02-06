MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District is initiating a program designed to help students succeed in life after high school.
An initiative was started in 2019 to offer career pathways at West Branch High School. These pathways offer students education opportunities leading to a specific industry.
Opportunities range from classes at West Branch or the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, clubs, job shadowing and internships.
The career pathways include arts and communication; business, finance and technology; engineering and industrial technology; human services; and science and health.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education has 16 clusters of careers that form the basis for career pathway systems. The committee looked at the clusters and what opportunities existed in the community and at the school.
“We are a small district and the likelihood of us being able to offer a pathway for every one of these clusters may not be feasible to do, but we focused on four of them,” said high school Principal Brandy O’Hare.
These clusters were journalism and broadcasting; education and training; law, public safety, corrections and security; and health science.
Each cluster lists courses, internships, clubs or field trips that would give students an edge in the industry.
For example, the law, public safety, corrections and security cluster lists public speaking, sociology, psychology, current issues, foreign language, career writing and SAT prep as courses. Internships include school police (student patrol), parking at events, traffic control and guardian protection group. Field trips could be to the Centre County Court House, Quehanna Bootcamp or Centre County Youth Center.
Administrators are working out some of the finer details of the initiative. “The timeframe for rolling this out to students will be in the course selection book that students will receive this spring,” O’Hare wrote. “We are still finalizing some of the logistics.”
Any business interested in offering internships or job shadowing opportunities should reach out to O’Hare.
The school board recently heard a presentation on the initiative.
“It’s something that’s long overdue, and I think it’ll be helpful for the students,” said board President Chad Diviney.