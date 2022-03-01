MORRISDALE — After over a decade of service, West Branch High School Principal Joseph Holenchik will retire, effective July 1.
Holenchik started his career with the district in December 2008. He has been a principal the entire time. Prior to this position, he taught English at Moshannon Valley School District.
After almost 14 years as principal, he felt it was time to retire.
“There will be many aspects I’m sure that I’ll miss, but it’s time,” Holenchik said.
He intends to work either part or full time after leaving his current role. Although he doesn’t plan on becoming an administrator in a school district, he remains open to the idea of working in the educational sector.
“An educator is what I’ve been for many years,” he said. “I would never discount doing something in education again because I think that I’ve made a difference over the years doing that.”
He expressed gratitude to the school board at a recent meeting, and the board thanked him for his service.
Other personnel business conducted by the board included approving:
- Retirements of Kim Hubler, high school guidance counselor, effective June 10, 2022; and Betty Fry, secondary school teacher, effective June 2, 2022.
- Branden Evans as technology coordinator (ACT 93) at the starting salary of $60,000.
- Renee Baxter as cafeteria monitor at the starting rate of $11.73 an hour, effective March 1, 2022.
- John Diebel as part-time custodian at the starting rate of $16.62 an hour, effective March 1, 2022 through June 3, 2022 (temporary position, ESSER II funding).
- Cheryl Beck, Cheri Cantolina, Mark Norris and Shari Buck as staff and substitutes for the after-school program for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year (grades first through eighth) at the contracted rate (required ESSER set aside funding).
- Holly Petriskey, Deana Clinger, Michelle Guerra and Melissa Yontosh as support staff and substitutes for the after-school program for the remainder of the year at the individual contracted rate or $18 an hour, whichever is higher (required ESSER set aside funding).
- Chantelle Carns to the volunteer list with all paperwork received.