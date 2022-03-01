MORRISDALE — Increasing facility issues at West Branch Elementary School has led the district to begin exploring the possibility of a large-scale building project.
The elementary school has beeb without any major renovations for more than 20 years, according to administrators. This past January, heating issues forced the school to use a flexible instructional day, according to Superintendent Michelle Dutrow.
“For a number of years now, we have been talking about the fact that we know that the time is approaching when we need to take a look at the elementary facility,” Dutrow said.
District administrators presented an overview of the steps associated with a building renovation project. No action was required by the board regarding the project at Monday’s meeting.
The district tackled a large-scale building project previously for the high school in the early 2000s. Only Donald Yontosh was a board member at the time for the prior project.
The district will not have a price tag for the project until a later stage. However, Dutrow offered a range of $20 to $30 million.
“This is an extremely large, extremely serious, extremely expensive venture for any board of directors to take on,” Dutrow said. “But as you’re aware, we continue to experience more frequent and greater issues at our elementary facility.”
The upcoming step revolves around finances and involves contracting with a financial advisor. Last year, the district signed an engagement letter with PFM for refinancing. This is still operable, according to Business Manager Erick Johnston.
The advisor will speak to the board this month. Through this discussion, the board will understand how much the district can finance for the project, but the actual cost of a project would still be unknown.
The next step would be approving administration to advertise for an architect. A facility study would occur. While the elementary school is the primary focus, the architect would also look at the middle/high school. If the board felt it appropriate, it could incorporate some select projects at the other schools, such as air conditioning.
The architect would consider if the existing structure should be renovated, a new structure built or additions made, Dutrow noted. Feedback would include how to keep the elementary school running if renovations occurred. The facility study typically takes six to nine months to complete, Dutrow noted.
Although the architect would receive payment for their work, the board would still not be committed to the project at this stage, Dutrow noted.
There would be many additional steps before the board fully committed to the project. If the process moved smoothly, the project would likely be shovel ready by 2024.
As a reimbursement option for the potential project, the district would like to submit for PlanCon funding. Although this program is currently unfunded, the district would like to be as close to first on the list as possible should the commonwealth fund it in the future.
“You never lose that, and they pretty much fund as much as they can,” Johnston said, adding it would be significant but not a 100 percent reimbursement.
A board member inquired as to how much debt the district still has from its last major project. Johnston stated the district has five years to pay off from its last major project.
Discussions with a financial advisor indicated most districts already have debt during the beginning of major projects.
“It’s very common for school districts to start projects with outstanding debt currently on their books,” Johnston said.