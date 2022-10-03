MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District may soon add a canine to its team.
Directors agreed to move forward with the process, which includes bringing the dog on site and drawing up a policy for potential use of the canine. The action is in response to rising cases of illegal drug use.
“Like so many schools in our area, across the state and across our nation, we do continue to see somewhat of an increase in students engaging in drug use, tobacco, particularly vaping, which on occasion has a direct tie into drugs,” said Superintendent Michelle Dutrow.
Officer Aaron Tiracorda, who previously was a canine handler with the state police, owns a German shorthaired pointer certified to find cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.
“Just as a hobby after I retired, I started training the dog on finding drugs,” he told the board at a recent meeting.
The district would not incur any costs associated with the dog. Only one nearby school district, Keystone Central School District, utilizes a drug dog on their property daily, according to Dutrow.
Tiracorda explained that dog is kept at the officer’s office in a kennel. If there is reasonable suspicion of drug activity, the dog goes to work. Tiracorda would like to have a similar system at West Branch. “My goal was to have him here all the time in case he’s needed,” Tiracorda said.
Solicitor David Consiglio went into the logistics of a search. He noted searches could not occur randomly for no purpose. “There has to be good reasons for it, and there has to be at least reasonable suspicion for the search,” Consiglio said.
When the dog alerts, state police step into the picture. To handle drug cases in house, the district would need a chain of custody and secure facility to store controlled substances. This goes beyond the scope of its current abilities. The district does possess arrest powers for summary offenses, according to officials.
The district attorney would ultimately decide how to handle cases. Director Jessica Maines expressed concern over pursuing children caught with drugs.
“We’re talking about children here,” she said. “It’s like a second chance, right? We’re trying to teach them right from wrong, and we know what some of these kids are coming from. I hate to see a 13 or 14 year old child become a felon.”
Tiracorda said juvenile court is different from adult court. Dutrow noted students receive help and resources.
The school recently took a hard stand against vaping. Up until last year, officers could not charge for a summary offense. Now the district can and has suspended and cited students. The fine is $200 to $300. However, students often are given the opportunity to do community service.
“That’s teaching them a lesson, and I think it’s making a big impact this year,” Officer Thomas Reed said.
Dutrow said there have been vaping incidents where drugs were present. Directors asked if the dog could sniff out vape pens. Tiracorda said if there is THC, methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin present, the dog could likely find them.
In terms of vaping, officers said word-of-mouth and sensors play a large role in currently catching students. Reed noted some teachers began checking the bathrooms between classes. The high school principal also instituted a policy at lunch where only a few people may go to the bathroom at a time. “It’s keeping those large groups from getting together,” he said.
Director Melvin Smeal inquired who would be aware when searches occur. Tiracorda responded that a superintendent or other administrator would likely need to request a search.
“The reason I was asking was I don’t think anybody should know but you and probably the superintendent,” Smeal said. “If a teacher knew, the kids would.”
Officials noted simply having the dog around could carry benefits.
“In my mind, just having the dog here is an added deterrent,” Tiracorda said. “We’re never going to eliminate it, but we don’t want it here. This is just an added way to try to keep it out.”
Directors agreed the dog should be brought to the property to see how it responds. Reed noted the dog’s temperament is good for its task.
“The best thing about the bird dogs and the pointers, they have all the drives of those pointy ear dogs, the ones that just look more menacing, but they’re passive alert dogs. They’re much more relaxed,” Tiracorda said. “That pointer of mine, I don’t even think he knows how to bite.”
Directors also discussed the possibility of, if the dog is brought on, the officer speaking with young students. Tiracorda said he used to present to schools with the state police.