MORRISDALE — From playoff success and a near-undefeated season, to two championship matches and a title winning run, the West Branch Esports Teams’ maiden seasons proved to be extraordinarily successful ones.
At the beginning of the school year, there was talk of developing a new program at West Branch — an Esports team.
It became official in December, and started off as a club program to help students with tutoring and aid with their grades.
A D1 and D2 team were formed, and after their first scrimmages of the year against Moshannon Valley and Forest Hills, it became evident that this team was capable of pushing far into the playoffs, and that’s just what they did.
“We started this off as strictly a club to help kids out with their grades, and give them a space to go and play these games with other kids,” West Branch Principle Brandy O’Hare said. “But we went to these scrimmages, and it became much more than that.”
The West Branch D1 team went undefeated in the regular season, and entered the playoffs as the number one seed, and the D2 team entered the playoff as the fourth seed.
After taking on, and defeating, Forest Hills and Windber in the playoffs, the D1 team maintained their undefeated season, and pressed on towards the TEC League Championship.
The D2 team followed in the first team’s success, and advanced to its respective TEC League Championship match by winning both of its playoff matches as well. These wins included the dismantling of Greater Johnstown, and an upset of the Forest Hills’ second team — the number one team in its division.
The TEC League Championship was help on May 20, at Saint Francis University, and both West Branch teams were present for the occasion, with the D1 team taking on Hollidaysburg in its final, and the D2 team squaring up against Shade Central.
The D1 team ended up suffering a narrow defeat to Hollidaysburg, but the D2 team defeated Shade Hill, bringing home the gold to West Branch.
“The way this D2 team has progressed with their gaming has been incredible,” O’Hare explained. “Throughout the season their gameplay and chemistry has gotten better and better, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
She continued, “And one of the best parts about it is that all of the members of our D2 team are underclassmen, so we hope to keep this program going for a while.”
Due to the teams’ great successes in its first season, West Branch will be continuing its esports program into the following years.
“We couldn’t be more proud of these gamers, they’ve really done us proud,” O’hare said.