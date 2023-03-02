ALLPORT — A day before Read Across America Day, West Branch Area Elementary School welcomed a new helper, Vendy the Curiosity Cabinet.
Read Across America Day, recognized March 2, is a time to celebrate reading on a national level. March itself is a big time for reading, celebrated as National Reading Month to honor Dr. Suess’s birthday.
“We have a special gift that we received to use, not only during National Reading Month, but every month after that,” said Ashley White, elementary Title I reading specialist, during a ceremony on Wednesday.
Individuals began raising money to purchase a book vending machine in October. They reached the goal and purchased the device in January.
Vendy houses new, popular books that will be changed out each month. “We want everybody to have an option of different books,” White said.
Using a special coin, second grader Mason Carns received the first book from Vendy. Other students who obtained books during the unveiling were Ron Lutz, kindergarten; Morgan Henschal, first grade; Leland Clark, third grade; and Chloey Staley, fourth grade.
Various individuals and organizations donated to make the vending machine possible. They include Keith Folmar of State Farm, CNB Bank, Fry family, Box 125, LLC, WBCEF, Paper Moon, Bleacher Creature, Philipsburg Kiwanis, Lisa Schott, Chantelle Carns and family, Larson family, Croasmun family, Chantelle Kirkwood, Kasi Woodring and family, and more.
“This group of people are super special because they went above and beyond and wanted to do something, not only for their community, but more importantly for West Branch and the kids here at the elementary school,” White said. “They donated money to help us purchase this gift that is different, unique, fun and most importantly giving students a choice.”