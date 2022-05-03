MORRISDALE — An idea at West Branch Elementary started with social media and 12 words: “Looking to have your book read or reviewed by children? Email me.”
Reading specialist Ashley White helped start an initiative at the school. She was searching for ways to engage students with English-related topics.
“We really need to find a fun, unique, interactive way to get these kids to keep reading and writing, whether it’s in school or out of school,” White reported at a recent school board meeting.
A group of elementary students formed. These children read books and write reviews. To get the group up and running, White, through social media, put out a message to authors. The initiative allows authors to receive input from their target audience.
After two days, 35 authors reached out about the initiative. Now, after about two months, around 162 authors donated books to the cause. The initiative has authors representing 27 states and seven countries, including the U.S., Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa and Australia, according to White.
With books flooding in, an idea arose to create a special space in the library where other students could check out the reviewed books. Each book would have a rating out of five or ten stars and an attached review.
The Page Turning Warriors have their own Facebook group and website. Due to the overwhelming response from authors, staff at West Branch jumped in to get out more reviews. These reviews are noted to be from adults.
Honoring Children’s Book Week, over 25 authors booked time slots this week to speak with students.
White has been excited to watch the initiative grow and see students interested in books. As much as it benefits the children, it also helps the authors.
“This is something that’s really great for not only the authors,” said White, “by getting them excited about doing something differently, but also giving those authors a platform to share their passion. I’m hoping that it takes off.”