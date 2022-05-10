MORRISDALE — A West Branch Area School District teacher was named one of 12 finalists for the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.
Mary Beth Moslak, who started out in special education, works with fifth graders as an English Language Arts teacher. Moslak, who has been teaching for about 14 years, places a high value on going beyond basic learning standards and connecting with students.
“I like to find out what’s going on in their life; I want to make my instruction meaningful to them,” she said. “The most important thing I try to teach my kids is to develop their character. I want them to do good in the world. I want them to be curious learners, to think about how they can be responsible and kind and how those kinds of character traits can take them into whatever success they’re going to have in life.”
Although Moslak loves her job, she didn’t always want to be a teacher. Seeking out the ocean life, Moslak wanted to be a marine biologist when she was younger.
While still in high school, Moslak volunteered to participate in a life skills gym class during a free period and found it enjoyable. Reading about Dolphin Assisted Therapy, where individuals with a physical or mental disorder swim with dolphins, Moslak thought she found her calling.
She ended up going to school for special education and elementary education. “(I) just fell in love with teaching instead of the idea of moving somewhere far away and pursuing something different,” Moslak said. “I just got into teaching, and it’s what I really love to do.”
She worked with students with special needs for around nine years. The eventual shift to fifth grade ELA was a change. In special education, she connected more on the individual level since each person had different needs and was at different points in their learning journey.
Moslak seeks out various ways to converse with students in her current role. For example, she gives out tickets in class so students can eat lunch with her on Fridays.
Middle School Principal Mark Mitchell praised Moslak’s initiative and work with students. “I never hold her back, because I know what she’s doing is sound and she’s already researched it,” he said.
During the pandemic, the administration asked teachers if they would be willing to have some students eat in the classroom, reducing the number of students in the cafeteria for social distancing purposes, Mitchell said. Moslak was among first to volunteer.
Mitchell wrote a letter of recommendation for Moslak during the selection process, which began in fall and required an application and phone interview.
“When you ask me what stands out about her, it’s just the amount of herself that she puts into her teaching and how she puts the kids first,” Mitchell said. “It’s actually hard to put into words, because she is such an excellent teacher in all aspects.”
Moslak noted it’s been humbling to get to the finalist stage. The announcement of the finalists came during Teacher Appreciation Week, which allowed Moslak to share her success with colleagues whom she praised in an interview.
“It’s important to know that there are so many teachers doing such great things in the classroom right now,” Moslak said. “COVID has really made our jobs difficult, and there are so many teachers who are going above and beyond to get back from COVID and just do wonderful things.”
Moslak’s achievement shouldn’t be taken lightly, Mitchell noted. “With the amount of teachers that were nominated and are considered, for her to be in the position she is (in) is a bigger accomplishment than what people realize.”