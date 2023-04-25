MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District is considering switching their school lunch programming to Community Eligibility Provision, as discussed at its last school board meeting on April 25.
C.E.P. is a government meal service program that is able to provide inexpensive, or free, school breakfast and lunches to school districts in low-income areas.
West Branch qualifies for these free meals, and if they were to take this deal, would find themselves with a very low financial deficit of just under $2,000.
Given that there are less than three flexible instruction days the following school year, the leftover money from the unused flexible instruction day would make up the deficit presented by the new program.
School board President Chad Diviney said, “If that were to happen, there would be little to no problems, I think.”
Along with the plan, there would also be a yearly ‘plan drop,’ option, meaning that if, for any reason, the district would decide to abandon the plan, they could do so after the school year ended. This would mean reverting to the other plan.
The school meals would also remain the same — the only difference would be that the meals would be free, instead of students having to pay for them.