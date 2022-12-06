MORRISDALE — The community walking program at West Branch Area School District is in full swing.
West Branch Area School District Board of Directors approved the program from Dec. 5 through April 28 at their November meeting. The times are Monday to Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the high school.
The school also purchased an auditorium smoke evacuation hatch from David M. Maines Associates, Inc. at a price of $32,823. This was an unbudgeted expense but necessary for safety reasons.
At its November meeting, the board also:
- ratified the execution of the contract for employment of district superintendent with Mark Mitchell. He will be stepping into the role in January.
- accepted the resignation of Allison Koleno as kindergarten chair, effective Dec. 31.
- approved Jennifer Porter as guidance chair, effective Nov. 22, and Nicole Petriskey as kindergarten chair, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- hired Heather Watro as pre-kindergarten teacher, effective Dec. 7.
- approved Heather Watro, Cheryl Beck, Cheri Cantolina, Jennifer Brickley, Debra Moriarity and Joellen Hunt as teachers for the after-school program.
- approved Deana Clinger and Holly Petriskey as paraprofessionals for the after-school program.
- moved forward with a memorandum of understanding between the West Branch Area School District and the West Branch Education Association related to supplemental pay for extra duties, such as student clubs.
- approved a substitute nurse pay rate of $18 per hour for Carol Yeckley, retroactive to Oct. 28.
- accepted the retirement of custodian Vickie Beveridge, effective Feb. 3, 2023.
- accepted the resignation of elementary cafeteria monitor Renee Baxter, effective Nov. 7.
- added Nichole Smith, Eric Smith, Theron Ward and Teresa Parks to the volunteer list, with all paperwork received.
- approved Barbara Cowder as van driver for Sones Transport Inc., and Jolene Bolton as van driver for Long Motor Buses, Inc. retroactive to Nov. 14. All paperwork has been received for both.
- approved Kaleb Quick as head junior high wrestling coach; John Clark and Collin Kerfoot as co-coaches for the junior high boys’ basketball program, with income to be split evenly; and Ethan Yingling as a winter athletic wrestling volunteer.