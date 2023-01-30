MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District directors recently recognized the West Branch volleyball team for being the PIAA Class A runners up in November.
The team appeared in full force at the recent directors’ meeting. Head coach Terry Trude spoke about the team’s activities.
“I knew coming into this season that we had a lot of potential,” Trude said. “These girls outwork; they play year round. They do everything that we can expect them to do and then more.”
He thanked the board and community for their support the past year.
“When we went to the state championship game, you (looked out) at a sea of red,” Trude said. “It was great to see that kind of support from the community. We were Warrior proud because we represented, and the community was there right behind us.”
The board commended the team.
“You girls were amazing,” said Director Norman Parks Jr. “Congratulations.”
During the meeting, the directors approved the volleyball field trip to Orlando, Fla. Officials are trying to get the time spent form Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, down from three days to two days as in the past.
The cost to the district includes a $500 entry fee, $505 for two substitutes and $1,169 for an administrator. Costs for each student is $1,169. It was noted the team will be fundraising for the trip.
Other approved field trips include: Ski Club to Tussey Mountain on Feb. 5 and 19; high school band to PMEA District Band at Huntingdon School District on Feb. 9-11; eSports After-School Program to Mount Aloysius College on Jan. 24; marching band to New York City on April 29; Drama Club to Mishler Theatre on Feb. 15; fourth grade to Parker Dam State Park on May 11 and 12; and kindergarten to Elk Country Visitor Center on May 17.