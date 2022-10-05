MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School Board heard updates regarding a facility study for the elementary school at a recent meeting.
The architect firm visited and toured the building, according to Superintendent Michelle Dutrow. The visitors noted what they required for the study, such as enrollment data.
According to Dutrow, the architect reported that the bones of the school were good.
The amount of money the district may be willing to spend also didn’t appear to be an issue for the architect. District officials previously suggested the project could fall in the $20 to $30 million range. However, the district will not have any firm figures until a later date.
“He absolutely was not nervous in any manner with the sort of dollar range that the district will feel comfortable or might be able to spend on this project,” Dutrow said. “He thought that it still opened up a lot of viable options for you.”
In unrelated business, due to bidding issues, the purchase of an auditorium smoke evacuation hatch was delayed.
There are a total of five hatches in the auditorium. If a fire occurs, these open to let smoke out, according to supervisor of buildings and grounds David Catherman.
The hatch in need of replacement currently leaks, forcing officials to put a tarp down to protect the floor.
“It’s gotten to the point that we just can’t do anything, so we need to replace it,” said Catherman.
The expense is not budgeted and may cost around $30,000. Officials hope that the prices don’t go up in terms of bidding.
“We’re just hoping it doesn’t go up because it went up almost 30% from two months ago,” Catherman said.