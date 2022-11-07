MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School Board approved various personnel changes at a recent meeting.
The board approved the resignation of Kelley Goss, school psychologist, effective Nov. 18. It also approved Shayna Bertothy to the volunteer list.
Isaiah Lutz and Ruth Betts, who were West Branch kids, will be college education student substitutes. They will be paid the usual substitute amount.
Both completed a certain amount of coursework and substituted last year. “But they were limited to (a certain number) of days,” said high school Principal Brandy O’Hare. “They are far enough in their program that the state of Pennsylvania allows them to substitute for us.”
Junior high head wrestling coach, George Yingling, resigned, effective Oct. 20.
Madison Otto was approved as head junior high girls’ basketball coach, and Terry Smeal III was approved as the assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach.
The following will be winter athletic volunteers: boys’ basketball, Chad Koleno, Preston Mitchell and Dave Catanzaro; wrestling, Steve Sudik and Gary Yingling; and girls’ basketball, Terry Smeal Jr.