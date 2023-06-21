MORRISDALE — At its recent meeting, West Branch School Board approved adoption of next years’ budget, with some changes coming down the line with the millage rates in the area.
The proposed budget this year was brought to the table by Business Manager Erick Johnston, who provided a total budgeted revenue of $20,862,747, with the total budgeted expenses coming out to $20,986,916.
This budget approval will lead to an overall deficit of $124,169.
“What we’re looking at here with this deficit isn’t really too bad, but within the upcoming years we could really be looking down the barrel of some uncomfortable budgets,” Johnston said. “2024/2025 could be a rough year for budgets, but if the school district were to have a bad year, you would want it to be that one.”
“That way you can take that time to really look at and reassess everything, and grow upwards from that year on,” he continued.
The real estate tax mills for Clearfield County increased by 6.1 mills up to 109.8 mills, and the real estate tax mills for Clinton County increased by 0.6 mills to 13.31 mills, as recommended by the administration.
Taxes supporting the budget were also adopted. They include two $5 per capita taxes for Section 679 of School Code and Act 511, and two $10 taxes; a local service tax and an occupational tax. Two 0.50 percent taxes were for earned income and a real estate transfer tax were also adopted.
“We really aren’t too confident about projecting what we’re going to be looking into regarding the years in the future, but this year was a decent year,” said Johnston.