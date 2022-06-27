MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area School Board approved the district’s first tax increase in four years at a recent meeting.
The real estate tax increase was 2.45%, according to Business Manager Erick Johnston. Clearfield County mills increased by 2.51 to 103.67, while Clinton County mills went up by 0.1 to 12.71.
Expenses are expected to total $20,499,957; projected revenue will be $19,933,180.
The deficit — $566,777 — will be covered by fund balance, Johnston noted.
“Budgeted expenses increased by $1.1 million when compared to the previous year’s budgeted expenditures,” Johnston stated. “The three main drivers of the budgeted expenditure increase are another upsurge in cyber charter school tuition, a rise in special education tuition and the customary increase in personnel costs.”