MORRISDALE — West Branch School District is going to begin the renovation of their elementary school in the near future, and taking on such a large project is no small task. In an effort to make this expenditure more affordable, the school board approved the adoption of a resolution regarding general obligation bonds.
Jens Damgaard of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC was brought into the meeting on Tuesday to help explain the resolution to the school board.
“What we’re looking at here is a really easy solution,” Damgaard explained. “Since the district has good credit, we’re looking at investors coming in to to buy out these bonds sometime within the upcoming week or two.”
After that point in time, the bonds will be purchased and the money will be left to West Branch School District to put toward its elementary school renovation.
The school district will be receiving no less than $9.5 million, with the estimated amount to be received being around the $10 million mark.
“Again, because of your good credit, the purchasing of these bonds should be near the max and the school district will be looking at about $10 million in returns to help fund the project,” Damgaard said.
“Of course, to approve such a resolution we need to follow the legal steps,” he continued. “A motion must be proposed and passed by the board, and then after that we can continue down this path and get this money into your hands.”
No further discussion was held by the board and later on in the meeting, the motion was made to adopt this resolution. The motion passed unanimously, and the meeting continued on as scheduled.