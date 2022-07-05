AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park educators are offering a number of programs this weekend including an indoor history presentation, butterfly catching, and an evening kayak paddle on Saturday, and Pontoon boat tours on Sunday.
Saturday, July 9, from 10-11 a.m., “Stories of Our Past: History of the First Fork Valley” will be presented. Park visitors can learn about early wilderness of Cameron and Potter counties and the people who explored and lived in the First Fork Valley. The PowerPoint presentation is open to children and older adults. It will be held in the park’s wildlife center classroom.
Also Saturday from 2-3 p.m., the program, “Butterflies of Cameron County” will be presented. It will include a short presentation followed by a walk to the park’s meadow to catch and release butterflies. The walk will be approximately half a mile over weedy and uneven terrain.
Participants should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. The program is open to kids and adults who are kids at heart.
Butterfly nets will be provided. Participants should meet in the park’s wildlife center classroom.
Saturday from 7:30-9 p.m., a “Supermoon Lake Paddle” will be held. Participants can spend the evening kayaking the lake and observing the night sky. There will be a discussion of the July Super Moon and other astronomical events. The program is open to experienced kayakers only. They should bring their own kayak or can borrow one from the park.
Group size is limited and registration is required. Participants should meet at the park’s lake day use area.
Sunday, July 10, pontoon boat tours will be offered at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Participants can join the park’s staff for a relaxing and informative 75-minute tour of the George B. Stevenson Dam reservoir.
The program is free but donations are requested. Life vests and binoculars are provided. All ages are welcome.
Reservations are recommended. Participants should meet at the board launch at the park’s lake day use area.