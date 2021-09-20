AUSTIN — Visit Sinnemahoning State Park this weekend for autumn-themed programs. Catch monarch butterflies on Saturday and Sunday; learn to measure and score elk antlers on Saturday; and take a ride Sunday on the final pontoon boat tours of the season.
Monarch Butterfly Tagging will be held Saturday, Sept.25, from 10:30 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2-3:30 p.m. Participants will learn about monarch butterflies’ biology and migration through a short PowerPoint presentation. They will then take a walk in the park to catch, tag, and release butterflies. Aerial nets will be provided. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to walk through fields. All ages are welcome. The indoor presentation will be held regardless of weather, but tagging will not take place in wet or rainy weather. Participants should meet in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom.
Measuring and Scoring Antlers will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2-3 p.m. Participants will discover how deer and elk antlers grow, what conditions make for the largest antlers, and how to rough score elk and deer antlers. The program includes hands-on practice of measuring elk antlers and take-home references. The program is intended for adults and older children. Participants should meet in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom.
Pontoon boat tours will be held Sunday, Sept. 26. Three tours will be held at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Visitors can join park staff for relaxing and informative one-hour tours of the lake while searching the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles, and other wildlife. The program is free but donations are requested. All ages are welcome. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Participants should meet at the park’s Lake Day Use Area.
To register for a pontoon tour, or to see a complete list of programs offered at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. Those needing assistance with online registration or who have questions, should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.