High pressure will build into the region tonight and tomorrow bringing abundant sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Another cold front is likely sweep southeast across the state late Saturday creating an opportunity for showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 7:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.