Today will be cloudy ahead of significant widespread rain expected for tomorrow and overnight Thursday. Expect one-to-two inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Following the storm the temperatures will be noticeably cooler for the first few days of fall.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 73 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 7:12 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.