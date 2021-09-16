Temperatures will be slightly above average today. There is a slight chance of showers overnight and the possibility of thunderstorms exists tomorrow thanks to a cold front that is pushing across the state. Temperatures will remain above normal through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees ; noon, 73 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 7:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.