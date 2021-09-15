Late summer/early fall warmth and elevated humidity levels will maintain a risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms from late week into the weekend. An extended period of dry weather with above average temperatures is probable from Sunday through Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees ; noon, 70 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.