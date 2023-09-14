A large area of high pressure will become centered over the state today. The dominant weather feature will be accompanied by comfortable temperatures, low levels of humidity, light winds and mostly sunny days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 42 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 7:23 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.