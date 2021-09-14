A cold front will push through the state bringing the possibility of thunderstorms along with showers today. Expect warm temperatures and the chance of showers daily through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees ; noon, 75 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 68 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.