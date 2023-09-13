An extended period of pleasant and dry, fall-like weather is expected through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 43 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 44 degrees.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Moon: New moon with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.