An extended period of pleasant and dry, fall-like weather is expected through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 43 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 7:25 p.m.
Moon: New moon with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.