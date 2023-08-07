Today will turn breezy and be less humid. Showers are possible before noon. Conditions will be drier tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 15 to 18 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.